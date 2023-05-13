Bypoll Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting to start at 8am for 4 Assembly seats in UP, Odisha, Meghalaya and 1 LS seat in Punjab

The results of the bypolls to one Lok Sabha seat in Punjab and four Assembly seats in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Meghalaya will be out today. The polling was held in Uttar Pradesh’s Suar Assembly constituency and Chhanbey seat, in Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, Odisha’s Jharsuguda and Meghalaya’s Sohiong. The counting of votes will start at 8 am. Check live updates of the bypolls only with DH.
The Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypolls were held as MP Santosh Chaudhary passed away in January owing to a heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Uttar Pradesh set for bypolls and urban local body polls
The stage is set for counting of votes cast during the two phases of the urban local body polls and the bye-election to two assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and Joint Commissioner of Police Upendra Agrawal reviewed the preparations.
Thebypollswere held in Suar assembly seat in Rampur district and Chhanbey (SC) in Mirzapur district on May 10.
Counting of votes for the by-election to Odisha’s Jharsuguda assembly seat will begin at 8 AM on Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal said here on Friday. Though there are nine candidates, the contest was restricted to three candidates - Deepali Das of the ruling BJD, Tarun Pandey of the Congress and Tankadhar Tripathy of the BJP.
The outcome of theby-pollwill not have any impact on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government headed by Naveen Patnaik as the party enjoys a comfortable majority.