Bypoll Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting to start at 8am for 4 Assembly seats in UP, Odisha, Meghalaya and 1 LS seat in Punjab

The results of the bypolls to one Lok Sabha seat in Punjab and four Assembly seats in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Meghalaya will be out today. The polling was held in Uttar Pradesh’s Suar Assembly constituency and Chhanbey seat, in Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, Odisha’s Jharsuguda and Meghalaya’s Sohiong. The counting of votes will start at 8 am. Check live updates of the bypolls only with DH.