Cong gets majority in Himachal Assembly

Cong gets majority in Himachal Assembly

According to the latest results made available by the Election Commission, the BJP had registered win on 18 seats and was leading in seven others

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Dec 08 2022, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 18:15 ist
Congress workers celebrates the party's victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Thursday gained majority in Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, winning 35 of the 68 seats and leading in five.          

According to the latest results made available by the Election Commission, the BJP had registered win on 18 seats and was leading in seven others.         

Read | Rahul assures every promise made to people of Himachal will be fulfilled at the earliest

Three Independents also emerged victorious. Aam Aadmi Party, which had contested on 67 seats, failed to open account.

Himachal Pradesh has not voted any incumbent government to power since 1985.        

In the 68-member Assembly, a party needs 35 members for majority.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Assembly Elections 2022

What's Brewing

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Marijuana legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Cricket: Sehwag, Prasad slam India's outdated approach

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

 