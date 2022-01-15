EC extends ban on public rallies in poll-bound states till January 22

The Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings in five poll-bound states in view of the Covid-19 pandemic till January 22.

However, ECI allowed political parties to hold indoor meetings with a maximum of 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall.

The decision was taken based on inputs about the spread of the virus and its new variant Omicron, sources said.

Announcing the schedule of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the panel had taken the unprecedented step of banning public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 15 in view of the pandemic.

