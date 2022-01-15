EC bans public rallies in poll-bound states till Jan 22

EC extends ban on public rallies in poll-bound states till January 22

However, ECI allowed political parties to hold indoor meetings with a maximum of 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 15 2022, 17:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 17:36 ist

The Election Commission on Saturday extended the ban on public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings in five poll-bound states in view of the Covid-19 pandemic till January 22.

However, ECI allowed political parties to hold indoor meetings with a maximum of 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall.

For latest updates on Assembly Elections 2022, click here

The decision was taken based on inputs about the spread of the virus and its new variant Omicron, sources said.

Announcing the schedule of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the panel had taken the unprecedented step of banning public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 15 in view of the pandemic.

More to follow

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Election Commission of India
India News
Assembly Elections 2022
Punjab Assembly Polls 2022
Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Uttarakhand Assembly Polls 2022
Uttarakhand Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Manipur Assembly Polls 2022
Manipur Assembly Elections 2022
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Pujara-Rahane duo: Time to look beyond tried and tested

Pujara-Rahane duo: Time to look beyond tried and tested

Make room for Indian stones

Make room for Indian stones

Stage music, encore

Stage music, encore

Open Sesame | What is Bulli Bai?

Open Sesame | What is Bulli Bai?

 