EC officers should probably be booked on murder charges: Madras HC slams political rallies during Covid-19

Madras High Court on Monday came down heavily on the Election Commission for allowing political rallies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said , "Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably."

"Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of Covid-19", Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee told Election Commission of India.

The court warned that it will stop counting of votes on May 2 if ECI does not put in place a proper plan to ensure following of Covid-19 protocols.

"Were you on another planet when the election rallies were held?", Chief Justice of Madras High Court asked ECI.

