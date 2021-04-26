EC officers should probably be booked on murder charges: Madras HC slams political rallies during Covid-19

Madras High Court on Monday came down heavily on the Election Commission for allowing political rallies during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said , "Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably."
"Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of COVID-19", Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee tells Election Commission of India.#MadrasHighCourt #ElectionCommission
— Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 26, 2021
"Your institution is singularly responsible for the second wave of Covid-19", Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee told Election Commission of India.
The court warned that it will stop counting of votes on May 2 if ECI does not put in place a proper plan to ensure following of Covid-19 protocols.
"Were you on another planet when the election rallies were held?", Chief Justice of Madras High Court asked ECI.
More to follow...
