Election FAQs | How to vote as a first-time voter

As Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura prepare to go to polls, here is a look at how to vote as a first-time voter.

For those casting their vote for the first time, one has to first register as a voter on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. Citizens have to fill out Form 6 online at the National Voters' Service Portal to enrol themselves as voters.

Once the details are entered on the ECI site, first-timers can check which polling booth they have been assigned to.

Process of casting vote:

Upon entering the polling booth, one will find three polling officers seated next to one another.

1. First, one has to go to the left-most polling officer for identity verification. One has to show a Voter ID or any other valid document to complete the verification.

2. Then one has to head towards the second officer to get the finger marked with indelible ink for casting the vote.

3. The third step requires one to reach the last officer who takes the signature or thumbprint to cross the voter's name off the electoral roll.

4. Now, the voter moves ahead to cast their vote on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). The voter selects the political party they want to vote for, from the list available on the device, and presses the blue button next to it. Once done, an LED on the EVM turns red and the VVPAT machine generates a slip confirming that the vote has been cast.

5. In case of any inconsistency between the voter's selection of party and the VVPAT slip, the presiding officer can be approached to file a complaint.