Election FAQs | When does a recount happen?

The counting of votes for the five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- is set to take place on March 10. Strongrooms with EVMs and VVPATs which were sealed off on the last day of polling, will be opened in the presence of the candidates or their representatives, returning officers and EC Special Observers on the counting day. The numbers will then be recorded on the results sheet.

When does a recount happen?

Before the result of the elections are formally declared, a candidate is allowed to demand a recount of the votes. However, the request for the second counting of votes, which is to determine the accuracy of an initial count by the polling agents, has to be made in writing along with strong reasons.

Also read: What is a hung assembly?

According to Rule 63 of the Conduct of Election Rules, after the completion of the counting, the Returning Officer shall record in the result sheet in Form 20 the total number of votes polled and announce the same. After the announcement, a candidate or, in his absence, his election agent or any of his counting agents may apply for a recount either wholly or in part.

In case an application for a recount is received, the Returning Officer has the authority to decide either to allow the application in whole or in part or even reject it if it appears to be "frivolous or unreasonable".

If the Returning Officer decides to allow a recount of the votes either wholly or in part, he shall do the recounting in accordance with the applicable rules. After the recount, in case of any changes, the result sheet in Form 20 has to be amended to the extent necessary.

In 2020, during the Bihar Assembly elections, Grand Alliance leader Tejashwi Yadav had alleged "discrepancies" in the counting of votes "under pressure of chief minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP". However, Chief Electoral Officer H R Srinivas had dismissed any irregularity in the declaration of the results, asserting all rules and guidelines of the Election Commission were strictly followed in the counting of postal ballots.

Check out latest DH videos on Assembly elections 2022 here