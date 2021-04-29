Exit poll predictions: Mixed results for TMC in West Bengal; DMK likely to win Tamil Nadu

Exit polls predicted mixed results for Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, while CPI(M)-led LDF is likely to create history by bucking the trend of ruling coalitions losing elections.

Assam is likely to go the BJP way while DMK's M K Stalin in all probability will swear in as Chief Minister by defeating the AIADMK-BJP coalition.

Of the five exit polls, three went to Trinamool Congress, while BJP was ahead in two. The Congress-Left coalition is likely to witness an erosion in its vote base with both the parties predicted to win less than 20 seats.

In the 292-member Assembly, the India Ahead-PMarq polls gave Trinamool Congress 152-172 seats while the BJP was predicted to win 112-132 seats. The Congress-Left coalition could win 10-20 seats.

The ABP-CVoter survey gave Trinamool Congress 152-164 seats while ETG Research gave 164-176 seats. For the BJP, the prediction is 109-121 and 105-111 seats in these two surveys respectively while Congress-Left is poised to win 14-25 and 10-15 seats.

The surveys which gave the BJP the edge in West Bengal were the CNX-Republic TV exit polls and Jan ki Baat -- 138-148 and 162-185 respectively.

Interestingly, the CNX exit polls point to the possibility of a hung assembly with the Trinamool Congress predicted to get 128-138. If the Congress and the Left, with 11-21 seats, decide to support Trinamool, it could cross the 148-mark.

If the exit polls turn true, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government will form the government, bucking the state's age-old trend to return to power. While India Ahead PMarq (72-79) and CNX exit polls (72-80) gave a slender majority for the LDF, the India Today-Axis My India poll gave the LDF a whopping 104-120 seats in the 140 member Assembly.

The Congress-led UDF may return disappointed despite former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi extensively campaigning in Kerala. The surveys predicted 60-66 (PMarq), 58-64 (CNX) and 20-36 (Axis My India) seats. BJP is predicted to win one or two seats.