Exit polls 2022 Live: AAP likely to sweep MCD with 149-171 seats; BJP to trail with 69-91 seats

As the second phase of polling in Gujarat ends on Monday, exit poll results will be out today evening. Voting in Himachal Pradesh for the Assembly elections were held on November 12, followed by voting in Gujarat on December 1 and December 5, and the MCD Polls in Delhi on December 4. While BJP hopes to retain power in the two states, AAP is expected to give a tough fight to the saffron party in Gujarat. The election results will be declared on December 8. Follow DH to get the live updates on today's exit poll results.
Times Now-ETG predicts 146-156 seats for AAP in MCD, 84-94 for BJP, 6-10 for Congress and 0-4 for others
AAP likely to win 149-171 seats in MCD; BJP to trail with 69-91 seats says Aaj Tak-My Axis polls
From Shimla to Surat, urban apathy to voting persists: Election Commission
The EC said poor voter turnout in urban areas, such as Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar, brought down the polling percentage. The EC said the trend was observed in urban constituencies in Himachal Pradesh in the polling held in that state on November 12.
Congress pitches for 'parivartan' as Gujarat votes in Phase 2
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday pitched for bringing about "parivartan (change)" in Gujarat as they urged voters to exercise their franchise.
