Aaditya Thackeray to campaign in Goa

The Shiv Sena is contesting the elections in Goa in alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP

  • Jan 25 2022, 14:02 ist
Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s son and minister Aaditya Thackeray would campaign in the Goa Assembly elections.

The Shiv Sena is contesting the elections in Goa in alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and they would be fielding candidates in two dozen seats of the 40 seats of the state.

“Yes, Aaditya Thackeray would be campaigning in Goa,” Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai. 

It may be mentioned, Aaditya, who is the state environment, tourism and protocol minister, earlier this month held a strategy meeting on Goa polls in a meeting in which Raut, Vinayak Raut, Uday Samant, and Anil Desai were present. 

Aaditya’s forthcoming visit to Goa assumes significance in the wake of Thackeray’s address to party workers during which he asked them to prepare for all elections from Gram Panchayats to Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha in same zeal and also to spread wings in other states.

