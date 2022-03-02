'Congress will win in Goa, CM to be chosen in 30 mins'

Congress will win 24-26 seats in Goa, CM will be chosen in half an hour: Chodankar

The Congress had emerged as the largest party in the 2013 Assembly polls but the BJP managed to form a government will allies

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Mar 02 2022, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 21:47 ist
Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said his party would choose a chief minister within half an hour if it wins the Assembly polls, results of which will be announced on March 10.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Chodankar said the Congress and allies will win 24-26 seats in the 40-member House, polling for which was held on February 14.

Also Read | Gherao MLAs if they defect this time: Goa Catholic priest to voters

“I can assure you that within half an hour, all the MLAs of Congress will decide their leader. We will also take our alliance partners into confidence. The entire Goa knows who is the Congress' choice for CM,” he said, possibly hinting at senior leader Digambar Kamat. “I will not name anyone right now as it is the right of MLAs to choose their leader," he added.

The Congress had emerged as the largest party in the 2013 Assembly polls but the BJP managed to form a government will allies, following which several MLAs from the Congress switched over to the ruling side. Chodankar said there were no defection fears this time as the Congress had chosen candidates after proper scrutiny.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Goa
Goa Assembly Polls 2022
Goa Assembly Elections 2022
Goa Assembly Elections
Goa Elections
Girish Chodankar
Congress
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells

How Kyiv metro is offering shelter from Russian shells

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

World Hearing Day: Loud music can induce hearing loss

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Move over candy bars: NY vending machine sells NFT art

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

Space junk on 9,300-kph collision course with moon

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

In a first, 2 women seated behind Biden during SOTU

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Does eating collagen benefit your health and skin?

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

Indian eatery in Kyiv becomes shelter for the stranded

 