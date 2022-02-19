Even before votes are counted, Goa Congress accuses BJP of poaching its candidates

Days after the February 14 elections, rumblings appear to have already begun in Goa's political stables, with state Congress president Girish Chodankar on Saturday accusing senior BJP leaders of trying to lure its candidates with plum positions if they switch parties after results are declared on March 10.

"They, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and their brokers have started poaching our candidates and giving offers. We are publicly warning, this is a new Congress. Not a single worker will keep quiet if such efforts continue to be made," Chodankar told reporters here.

The Congress leader's anxiety stems from the fact that 15 out of the party's 17 MLAs joined other political parties—mostly BJP—from 2017 to 2022.

Also Read | Ensure 850 Goa cops in UP on poll duty can vote: Congress to EC

He also said that one of the key election issues ahead of the February 14 polls was a rampant defection, adding that there was popular ire against defectors, warning his party's candidates against any moves to quit the party if they are elected.

"We are ready to take steps and this is a warning. Don't take the people for granted. If any MLA tries to bring the BJP back to power and what will happen to that MLA, nobody will be able to save them," Chodankar said.

"People of Goa will also not keep quiet. This entire election was about defections and the people will not keep quiet. They will be responsible and they should realise this is a new Congress and our cadre will not keep quiet and neither will the people of Goa," the Congress leader added.

Also Read | Hindu culture retained in Goa because of Shivaji, says CM Pramod Sawant

A senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity said that the party was in touch with several candidates, especially those who had contested as Independents for support in case the party needs numbers during government formation.

"We are in touch with several candidates across political parties. We are in touch with Independent candidates too. It is a legitimate exercise for building numbers in case we fall short," the BJP leader said.

Ahead of the February 14 polls, the Congress had made all its 37 candidates take oath before Hindu, Muslim and Christian deities and made them sign affidavits promising not to defect from the party if they are elected.

Check out the latest videos from DH: