In Goa, AAP fields Amit Palekar as CM candidate

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 19 2022, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 12:28 ist
Amit Palekar. Credit: Screengrab of video on Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

AAP's National Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced in a virtual rally that Amit Palekar will be the party's CM candidate in Goa.

Kejriwal said that other parties have "no options" for good CM candidates and claimed that people are excited to have the party in the state and are looking for a change.

Amit Palekar comes from the Bhandari community.

Kejriwal hailed the community and said that the candidature is to end the feeling of lack of local representation in politics.

More to follow...

