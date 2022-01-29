Prove allegations or apologise: Congress to BJP on Goa illegal mining

Alleging that the BJP had falsely blamed Congress leaders for the illegal mining in Goa to win elections in 2012, the opposition party on Saturday demanded an apology from the BJP, saying the party-led state government has failed to recover any "scam money" in the last decade.

Addressing reporters in Panaji, Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said the BJP had alleged involvement of the then Congress-led government and its leaders in the mining scam that allegedly caused a loss of Rs 35,000 crore to the state exchequer.

"These allegations were based on the findings of a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the state Legislative Assembly. The allegations were raised in 2012. Why then did the BJP fail to recover money in the last ten years in the so-called mining scam?" he asked.

Chodankar said that the BJP had made up the entire issue in 2012 to win elections and after that, they stopped talking about the mining irregularities.

“We want the BJP to prove the allegations (of Congress' alleged involvement in the mining scam) or apologise to our leaders and the general public for misleading them,” he demanded.

Justice M B Shah Commission had estimated the loss to the exchequer due to illegal mining in Goa to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore.

The controversial PAC report of 2011 had indicted the then chief minister Digambar Kamat and some Congress leaders. The report was drafted by the PAC headed by then Leader of Opposition Manohar Parrikar of BJP, who later became chief minister of Goa after the 2012 Assembly elections.

The Congress has raised the illegal mining issue ahead of the February 14 Assembly elections in Goa.

