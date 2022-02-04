Will not share Mahadayi with K'taka: Goa Cong manifesto

Will not share Mahadayi water with Karnataka: Goa Congress manifesto

No west flowing river flowing through Goa shall hereafter be allowed to be diverted, the manifesto also said

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Feb 04 2022, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 22:21 ist
Congress flag. Credit: Getty Images

The Congress in Goa on Friday promised to leave “no stone unturned” to not allow Karnataka to avail the Mahadayi river water, which the party in its election manifesto claimed was “gifted” to Karnataka by the incumbent BJP-led coalition government.

“River Mahadayi has been gifted to Karnataka by the current BJP government. We shall leave no stone unturned to get the river back. A battery of eminent lawyers will be engaged to fight for Mahadayi in the Law Courts and the Water Disputes Tribunal,” the party said in its election manifesto, which was released by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

“No west flowing river flowing through Goa shall hereafter be allowed to be diverted,” the manifesto also said.

The Goa government has come under fire from the Opposition and civil society groups for mishandling the Mahadayi issue, with the Opposition accusing the ruling BJP of compromising with the BJP-led Karnataka government.

Apart from an SLP challenging the contents of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal’s award, the Goa government has also filed two other contempt petitions against Karnataka for illegally diverting water from the Mahadayi river basin.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mahadayi
Mahadayi river
Karnataka
Congress
Karnataka News
BJP
Goa Assembly Elections 2022
Goa Assembly Polls 2022

What's Brewing

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Rule tweaks behind ballooning ODI scores: Tendulkar

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Iceland to end whaling from 2024

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Education ministry wins best tableau in R-Day parade

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Indian scientists develop self-disinfecting face mask

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

Covid-19 may soon be detectable via an eye test

 