Will not share Mahadayi water with Karnataka: Goa Congress manifesto

The Congress in Goa on Friday promised to leave “no stone unturned” to not allow Karnataka to avail the Mahadayi river water, which the party in its election manifesto claimed was “gifted” to Karnataka by the incumbent BJP-led coalition government.

“River Mahadayi has been gifted to Karnataka by the current BJP government. We shall leave no stone unturned to get the river back. A battery of eminent lawyers will be engaged to fight for Mahadayi in the Law Courts and the Water Disputes Tribunal,” the party said in its election manifesto, which was released by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday.

“No west flowing river flowing through Goa shall hereafter be allowed to be diverted,” the manifesto also said.

The Goa government has come under fire from the Opposition and civil society groups for mishandling the Mahadayi issue, with the Opposition accusing the ruling BJP of compromising with the BJP-led Karnataka government.

Apart from an SLP challenging the contents of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal’s award, the Goa government has also filed two other contempt petitions against Karnataka for illegally diverting water from the Mahadayi river basin.

