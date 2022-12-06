Gujarat Election: Akota Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Akota constituency (AC no.143) in Vadodara district went to polls on December 5, 2109. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Akota is a legislative assembly constituency in Vadodara district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Akota constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Seemaben Akshaykumar Mohile won Akota Assembly constituency seat after securing 109244 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Ranjit Sharadchandra Chavan by a margin of 57139 votes.

In 2017, Akota constituency had 247729 voters, including 126579 males and 121121 females. The constituency also had 29 third gender voters.

The Akota assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 64.902% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.