Gujarat Election: Amraiwadi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Amraiwadi constituency (AC no.50) in Ahmedabad West (SC) district went to polls on December 5, 2065. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Amraiwadi is a legislative assembly constituency in Ahmedabad West (SC) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Amraiwadi constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai ( H. S. Patel ) won Amraiwadi Assembly constituency seat after securing 105694 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Chauhan Arvindsinh Vishvanathsinh ( Arvind Chauhan ) by a margin of 49732 votes.

In 2017, Amraiwadi constituency had 268373 voters, including 144029 males and 124341 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters.

The Amraiwadi assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 61.084% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.