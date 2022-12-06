Gujarat Election: Amreli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Amreli constituency (AC no.95) in Amreli district went to polls on December 1, 2057. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Amreli is a legislative assembly constituency in Amreli district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Paresh Dhanani won Amreli Assembly constituency seat after securing 87032 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Bavkubhai Undhad by a margin of 12029 votes. In 2017, Amreli constituency had 268067 voters, including 137778 males and 130286 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters. The Amreli assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.597% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.