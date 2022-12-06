Gujarat Election: Ankleshwar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Ankleshwar constituency (AC no.154) in Bharuch district went to polls on December 1, 2028. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Ankleshwar is a legislative assembly constituency in Bharuch district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Ankleshwar constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel won Ankleshwar Assembly constituency seat after securing 99050 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Anilkumar Chhitubhai Bhagat by a margin of 46912 votes.



In 2017, Ankleshwar constituency had 221057 voters, including 115821 males and 105230 females. The constituency also had 6 third gender voters.



The Ankleshwar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 62.763% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

