In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Balasinor constituency (AC no.121) in Panchmahal district went to polls on December 5, 2087. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Balasinor is a legislative assembly constituency in Panchmahal district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Ajitsinh Parvatsinh Chauhan won Balasinor Assembly constituency seat after securing 84620 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Chauhan Mansinh Kohyabhai by a margin of 10602 votes.



In 2017, Balasinor constituency had 258931 voters, including 134829 males and 124099 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters.



The Balasinor assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.728% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.