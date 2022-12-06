Gujarat Election: Bardoli Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Bardoli constituency (AC no.169) in Bardoli (ST) district went to polls on December 1, 2043. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Bardoli is a legislative assembly constituency in Bardoli (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Bardoli constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Ishwarbhai (Anil) Ramanbhai Parmar won Bardoli Assembly constituency seat after securing 94774 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Tarunkumar Jagubhai Vaghela by a margin of 34854 votes.



In 2017, Bardoli constituency had 225423 voters, including 116966 males and 108456 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.



The Bardoli assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 58.369% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

