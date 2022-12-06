Gujarat Election: Bayad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Bayad constituency (AC no.32) in Sabarkantha district went to polls on December 5, 2047. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Bayad is a legislative assembly constituency in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Bayad constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Zala Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh won Bayad Assembly constituency seat after securing 79556 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Chauhan Adesinh Mansinh by a margin of 7901 votes.

In 2017, Bayad constituency had 223265 voters, including 114919 males and 108344 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.

The Bayad assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.664% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.