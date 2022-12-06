Gujarat Election: Bharuch Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Bharuch constituency (AC no.153) in Bharuch district went to polls on December 1, 2027. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Bharuch is a legislative assembly constituency in Bharuch district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Bharuch constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.







In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Dushyantbhai Rajneekant won Bharuch Assembly constituency seat after securing 99699 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Jayeshbhai Ambalal by a margin of 33099 votes.



In 2017, Bharuch constituency had 255324 voters, including 130916 males and 124400 females. The constituency also had 8 third gender voters.

The Bharuch assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 57.505% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

