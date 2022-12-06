Gujarat Election: Bhavnagar West Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Bhavnagar West constituency (AC no.105) in Bhavnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2067. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Bhavnagar West is a legislative assembly constituency in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Bhavnagar West constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Jitendrabhai Savajibhai Vaghani (Jitu Vaghani) won Bhavnagar West Assembly constituency seat after securing 83701 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Maru Pravinbhai Tidabhai by a margin of 27185 votes. In 2017, Bhavnagar West constituency had 241893 voters, including 126012 males and 115855 females. The constituency also had 26 third gender voters. The Bhavnagar West assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 54.836% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.