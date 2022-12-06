Gujarat Election: Bhiloda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Bhiloda constituency (AC no.30) in Sabarkantha district went to polls on December 5, 2045. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Bhiloda is a legislative assembly constituency in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Bhiloda constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Dr. Anil Joshiyara won Bhiloda Assembly constituency seat after securing 95719 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate P.C.Baranda by a margin of 12417 votes.

In 2017, Bhiloda constituency had 280546 voters, including 143865 males and 136665 females. The constituency also had 16 third gender voters.

The Bhiloda assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.45% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.





