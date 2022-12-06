Gujarat Election: Borsad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Borsad constituency (AC no.109) in Anand district went to polls on December 5, 2075. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Borsad is a legislative assembly constituency in Anand district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Borsad constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh won Borsad Assembly constituency seat after securing 86254 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai Solanki by a margin of 11468 votes. In 2017, Borsad constituency had 241957 voters, including 126630 males and 115326 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter. The Borsad assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.28% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.