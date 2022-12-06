Gujarat Election: Botad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Botad constituency (AC no.107) in Bhavnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2069. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Botad is a legislative assembly constituency in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Botad constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Saurabh Patel (Dalal) won Botad Assembly constituency seat after securing 79623 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kalathiya Dhirajlal Madhavjibhai (D.M.Patel) by a margin of 906 votes. In 2017, Botad constituency had 259712 voters, including 135258 males and 124453 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter. The Botad assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 44.492% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.