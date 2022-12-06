Gujarat Election: Botad Constituency Result

Gujarat Election: Botad Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Botad is a legislative assembly constituency in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2022, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 18:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Botad constituency (AC no.107) in Bhavnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2069. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections. 

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Botad is a legislative assembly constituency in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Botad constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate. 

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Saurabh Patel (Dalal) won Botad Assembly constituency seat after securing 79623 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kalathiya Dhirajlal Madhavjibhai (D.M.Patel) by a margin of 906 votes. In 2017, Botad constituency had 259712 voters, including 135258 males and 124453 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter. The Botad assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 44.492% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat
Assembly Elections 2022
BJP
AAP
Congress 
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

Hackers attack ICMR site 6000 times a day

Hackers attack ICMR site 6000 times a day

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries opens old wounds

 