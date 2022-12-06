Gujarat Election: Dabhoi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dabhoi constituency (AC no.140) in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district went to polls on December 5, 2106. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Dabhoi is a legislative assembly constituency in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Dabhoi is a legislative assembly constituency in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district of Gujarat.





In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Mehta Shaileshbhai Kanaiyalal (Shailesh Sotta) won Dabhoi Assembly constituency seat after securing 77945 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Siddharth Chimanbhai by a margin of 2839 votes.



In 2017, Dabhoi constituency had 201868 voters, including 103893 males and 97975 females.

The Dabhoi assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.158% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

