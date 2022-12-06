Gujarat Election: Dahegam Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dahegam constituency (AC no.34) in Ahmedabad East district went to polls on December 5, 2049. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Dahegam is a legislative assembly constituency in Ahmedabad East district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Chauhan Balrajsinh Kalyansinh won Dahegam Assembly constituency seat after securing 74445 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Rathod Kaminiba Bhupendrasinh by a margin of 10860 votes.

In 2017, Dahegam constituency had 201423 voters, including 103072 males and 98343 females. The constituency also had 8 third gender voters.

The Dahegam assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.541% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.