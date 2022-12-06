Gujarat Election: Dahod Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dahod constituency (AC no.132) in Dahod (ST) district went to polls on December 5, 2098. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Dahod is a legislative assembly constituency in Dahod (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Panada Vajesingbhai Parsingbhai won Dahod Assembly constituency seat after securing 79850 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Kishori Kanaiyalal Bachubhai by a margin of 15503 votes.



In 2017, Dahod constituency had 235579 voters, including 118295 males and 117284 females.

The Dahod assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51.799% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.