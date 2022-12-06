Gujarat Election: Danilimda Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Danilimda constituency (AC no.54) in Ahmedabad West (SC) district went to polls on December 5, 2069. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Danilimda is a legislative assembly constituency in Ahmedabad West (SC) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Danilimda constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Parmar Shailesh Manharbhai won Danilimda Assembly constituency seat after securing 90691 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Vaghela Jitendra Umakant (Jitubhai Vaghela) by a margin of 32510 votes. In 2017, Danilimda constituency had 230680 voters, including 120593 males and 110082 females. The constituency also had 5 third gender voters. The Danilimda assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 57.826% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.