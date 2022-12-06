Gujarat Election: Dasada Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dasada constituency (AC no.60) in Surendranagar district went to polls on December 1, 2022. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections. The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023. Dasada is a legislative assembly constituency in Surendranagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election. Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Dasada constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Solanki Naushadji Bhalajibhai won Dasada Assembly constituency seat after securing 74009 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Ramanlal Ishvarlal Vora by a margin of 3728 votes. In 2017, Dasada constituency had 237526 voters, including 124244 males and 113281 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter. The Dasada assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.48 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.