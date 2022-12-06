Gujarat Election: Dediapada Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dediapada constituency (AC no.149) in Bharuch district went to polls on December 1, 2023. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Dediapada is a legislative assembly constituency in Bharuch district of Gujarat. It is one of the two seats won by the BTP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Dediapada constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Gujarat election 2017, BTP candidate Vasava Maheshbhai Chhotubhai won Dediapada Assembly constituency seat after securing 83026 votes. The BTP candidate defeated BJP candidate Vasava Motilal Puniyabhai by a margin of 21751 votes.



In 2017, Dediapada constituency had 193550 voters, including 97380 males and 96170 females.



The Dediapada assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.79% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

