Gujarat Election: Devgadhbaria Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Devgadhbaria constituency (AC no.134) in Dahod (ST) district went to polls on December 5, 2100. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Devgadhbaria is a legislative assembly constituency in Dahod (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Devgadhbaria constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Khabad Bachubhai Maganbhai won Devgadhbaria Assembly constituency seat after securing 103873 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai by a margin of 45694 votes.



In 2017, Devgadhbaria constituency had 222384 voters, including 112074 males and 110310 females.

The Devgadhbaria assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 58.937% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

