Gujarat Election: Dhandhuka Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dhandhuka constituency (AC no.59) in Surendranagar district went to polls on December 5, 2074. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Dhandhuka is a legislative assembly constituency in Surendranagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Gohil Rajeshkumar Harjibhai won Dhandhuka Assembly constituency seat after securing 67477 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Dabhi Kalubhai Rupabhai by a margin of 5920 votes. In 2017, Dhandhuka constituency had 245475 voters, including 131451 males and 114017 females. The constituency also had 7 third gender voters. The Dhandhuka assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.617 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.