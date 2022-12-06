Gujarat Election: Dhari Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dhari constituency (AC no.94) in Amreli district went to polls on December 1, 2056. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Dhari is a legislative assembly constituency in Amreli district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Dhari constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate J V Kakadiya won Dhari Assembly constituency seat after securing 66644 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Dilip Sanghani by a margin of 15336 votes. In 2017, Dhari constituency had 211917 voters, including 110264 males and 101648 females. The constituency also had 5 third gender voters. The Dhari assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.121% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.