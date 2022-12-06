Gujarat Election: Dhoraji Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dhoraji constituency (AC no.75) in Porbandar district went to polls on December 1, 2037. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Dhoraji is a legislative assembly constituency in Porbandar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Dhoraji constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Lalit Vasoya won Dhoraji Assembly constituency seat after securing 85070 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Patel Haribhai by a margin of 25085 votes.



In 2017, Dhoraji constituency had 250620 voters, including 131352 males and 119268 females.



The Dhoraji assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 53.191% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.