In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Dhrangadhra constituency (AC no.64) in Surendranagar district went to polls on December 1, 2026. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Dhrangadhra is a legislative assembly constituency in Surendranagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Parsotam Ukabhai Sabariya won Dhrangadhra Assembly constituency seat after securing 97135 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Sonagra Jerambhai Dhanjibhai by a margin of 13916 votes. In 2017, Dhrangadhra constituency had 276771 voters, including 145796 males and 130975 females. The Dhrangadhra assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.732 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.