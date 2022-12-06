Gujarat Election: Ellisbridge Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Ellisbridge constituency (AC no.44) in Ahmedabad West(SC) district went to polls on December 5, 2059. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Ellisbridge is a legislative assembly constituency in Ahmedabad West(SC) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Shah Rakeshbhai Jasvantlal (Rakesh Shah) won Ellisbridge Assembly constituency seat after securing 116811 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Dave Vijaykumar Ratilal by a margin of 85205 votes.

In 2017, Ellisbridge constituency had 244140 voters, including 122932 males and 121206 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.

The Ellisbridge assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 74.402% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.