Gujarat Election: Gandevi Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Gandevi constituency (AC no.176) in Navsari district went to polls on December 1, 2050. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Gandevi is a legislative assembly constituency in Navsari district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Gandevi constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Nareshbhai Maganbhai won Gandevi Assembly constituency seat after securing 124010 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Sureshbhai Maganbhai Halpati by a margin of 57261 votes.



In 2017, Gandevi constituency had 270785 voters, including 137316 males and 133455 females. The constituency also had 14 third gender voters.



The Gandevi assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 61.21% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

