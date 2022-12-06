Gujarat Election: Gandhinagar North Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Gandhinagar North constituency (AC no.36) in Gandhinagar district went to polls on December 5, 2051. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Gandhinagar North is a legislative assembly constituency in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Dr. C. J. Chavda won Gandhinagar North Assembly constituency seat after securing 78206 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Ashokkumar Ranchhodbhai Patel by a margin of 4774 votes.

In 2017, Gandhinagar North constituency had 232536 voters, including 119874 males and 112655 females. The constituency also had 7 third gender voters.

The Gandhinagar North assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 48.158% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.