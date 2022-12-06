Gujarat Election: Gandhinagar South Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Gandhinagar South constituency (AC no.35) in Ahmedabad East district went to polls on December 5, 2050. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Gandhinagar South is a legislative assembly constituency in Ahmedabad East district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Gandhinagar South constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Thakor Shambhuji Chelaji won Gandhinagar South Assembly constituency seat after securing 107480 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Govindji Hiraji Solanki by a margin of 11538 votes.

In 2017, Gandhinagar South constituency had 305157 voters, including 156790 males and 148365 females. The constituency also had 2 third gender voters.

The Gandhinagar South assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.335% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.