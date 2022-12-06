Gujarat Election: Garbada Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Garbada constituency (AC no.133) in Dahod (ST) district went to polls on December 5, 2099. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Garbada is a legislative assembly constituency in Dahod (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Garbada constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Bariya Chandrikaben Chhaganbhai won Garbada Assembly constituency seat after securing 64280 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Bhabhor Mahendrabhai Rameshbhai by a margin of 16128 votes.

In 2017, Garbada constituency had 233856 voters, including 116248 males and 117604 females. The constituency also had 4 third gender voters.



The Garbada assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 50.533% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

