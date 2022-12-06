Gujarat Election: Gariadhar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Gujarat Election: Gariadhar Constituency Result

Gariadhar is a legislative assembly constituency in Amreli district of Gujarat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Dec 06 2022, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 17:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Gariadhar constituency (AC no.101) in Amreli district went to polls on December 1, 2063. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections. 

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Gariadhar is a legislative assembly constituency in Amreli district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Gariadhar constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate. 

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Nakrani Keshubhai Hirjibhai won Gariadhar Assembly constituency seat after securing 50635 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Kheni Pareshbhai Manjibhai by a margin of 1876 votes. In 2017, Gariadhar constituency had 203724 voters, including 107040 males and 96684 females. The Gariadhar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 44.44% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

