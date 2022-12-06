Gujarat Election: Ghatlodia Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Ghatlodia constituency (AC no.41) in Gandhinagar district went to polls on December 5, 2056. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Ghatlodia is a legislative assembly constituency in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Ghatlodia constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Patel Bhupendrabhai Rajnikant won Ghatlodia Assembly constituency seat after securing 175652 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Patel Shashikant (Bhurabhai) by a margin of 117750 votes.

In 2017, Ghatlodia constituency had 352340 voters, including 181242 males and 171097 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.

The Ghatlodia assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 72.146% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.