Gujarat Election: Godhra Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Godhra constituency (AC no.126) in Panchmahal district went to polls on December 5, 2092. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Godhra is a legislative assembly constituency in Panchmahal district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Godhra constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.





In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate C. K. Raulji won Godhra Assembly constituency seat after securing 75149 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Parmar Rajendrasinh Balvantsinh (Lalabhai) by a margin of 258 votes.



In 2017, Godhra constituency had 252511 voters, including 129370 males and 123138 females. The constituency also had 3 third gender voters.



The Godhra assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 41.417% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

