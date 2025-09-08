<p>Guwahati: The year-long birth centenary celebrations of music legend and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, fondly called Sudhakanta (nectar-voiced) by the Assamese, began on Monday with widespread tributes to his life and work across Assam.</p><p>The inaugural event was held at the Samannay Kshetra within the Gauhati University campus, where Hazarika was cremated in November 2011. It was attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hazarika’s son Tez Hazarika, and other dignitaries. Tez Hazarika and his family now reside in the United States.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other national leaders also paid homage to Hazarika, whose contributions spanned thousands of songs, music compositions, films, and more—earning acclaim both in India and abroad.</p><p>“Bhupen Hazarika is remembered not only for his songs and compositions but as an immortal voice— the lifeline of the Assamese people and a source of hope for the distressed. His legacy is a global inspiration,” Chief Minister Sarma said during his address at the event.</p>.Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to flood-hit Punjab, AAP govt seeks Rs 20,000 crore relief package.<p><strong>Prime Minister to join centenary celebrations</strong></p><p>CM Sarma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a special event in Guwahati on September 13 as part of the centenary celebrations. The PM will unveil a commemorative Rs 100 coin issued by the RBI in tribute to Bhupen Hazarika. A special book chronicling Hazarika’s life and works will also be released, with translations into all major Indian languages and distribution to libraries in colleges and universities nationwide. “We will distribute the book to 20 lakh families in Assam,” Sarma added.</p><p>The centenary celebrations will also include events in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. A long-pending dream of Bhupen Hazarika—a museum dedicated to his life—will be inaugurated at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra campus in Guwahati.</p><p>In a grand tribute, over 15,000 students in Nagaon will perform Hazarika’s immortal song Manuhe Manuhor Babe as part of the celebrations.</p><p>The year-long festivities will conclude with a ceremony chaired by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.</p>