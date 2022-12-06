Gujarat Election: Halol Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Halol constituency (AC no.128) in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district went to polls on December 5, 2094. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Halol is a legislative assembly constituency in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.



Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Halol constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Jaydrathsinhji Parmar won Halol Assembly constituency seat after securing 115457 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Udesinh Baria by a margin of 57034 votes.



In 2017, Halol constituency had 249215 voters, including 130372 males and 118843 females.



The Halol assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 62.079% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.