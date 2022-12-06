Gujarat Election: Halol Constituency Result

Gujarat Election: Halol Assembly Constituency Result 2022

Halol is a legislative assembly constituency in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district of Gujarat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2022, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 21:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

 In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Halol constituency (AC no.128) in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district went to polls on December 5, 2094. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections. 
 
 The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.
 
 Halol is a legislative assembly constituency in Chhota Udaipur (ST) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.
 
 Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Halol constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate. 

 In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Jaydrathsinhji Parmar won Halol Assembly constituency seat after securing 115457 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Udesinh Baria by a margin of 57034 votes.
 
 In 2017, Halol constituency had 249215 voters, including 130372 males and 118843 females.
 
  The Halol assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 62.079% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Elections 2022
Elections
India News

What's Brewing

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Hackers attack ICMR site 6000 times a day

Hackers attack ICMR site 6000 times a day

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

 