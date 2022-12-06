Gujarat Election: Jamalpur - Khadia Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Jamalpur - Khadia constituency (AC no.52) in Ahmedabad West (SC) district went to polls on December 5, 2067. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections. The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023. Jamalpur - Khadia is a legislative assembly constituency in Ahmedabad West (SC) district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Jamalpur - Khadia constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Imran Yusufbhai Khedawala won Jamalpur - Khadia Assembly constituency seat after securing 75346 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Bhushan Ashok Bhatt by a margin of 29339 votes. In 2017, Jamalpur - Khadia constituency had 198179 voters, including 101230 males and 96948 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter. The Jamalpur - Khadia assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 57.918 per cent in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.