Gujarat Election: Jambusar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Jambusar constituency (AC no.150) in Bharuch district went to polls on December 1, 2024. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Jambusar is a legislative assembly constituency in Bharuch district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Sanjaybhai Jesangbhai Solanki won Jambusar Assembly constituency seat after securing 73216 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Chhatrasinhji Poojabhai Mori by a margin of 6412 votes.



In 2017, Jambusar constituency had 222524 voters, including 116214 males and 106304 females. The constituency also had 6 third gender voters.



The Jambusar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 46.455% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

