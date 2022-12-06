Gujarat Election: Jamjodhpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Jamjodhpur constituency (AC no.80) in Jamnagar district went to polls on December 1, 2042. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.



The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.



Jamjodhpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Jamnagar district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Kalariya Chiragbhai Rameshbhai won Jamjodhpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 64212 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Chimanbhai Dharamshibhai Sapariya by a margin of 2518 votes.



In 2017, Jamjodhpur constituency had 205251 voters, including 107040 males and 98211 females.



The Jamjodhpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 47.085% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.